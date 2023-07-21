Friedenthal Financial Sells 2,517 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 2.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

