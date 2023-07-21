Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $261.48 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $265.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.