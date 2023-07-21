Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,610,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,081.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,892,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,201 shares of company stock valued at $40,246,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

