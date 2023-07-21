Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.65

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Fuchs Petrolub Increases Dividend

About Fuchs Petrolub

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.1889 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

