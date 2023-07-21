Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.65

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.
Fuchs Petrolub Increases Dividend
About Fuchs Petrolub
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fuchs Petrolub
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.