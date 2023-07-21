Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,125 shares of company stock worth $161,163 in the last three months. 11.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Funko by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Funko by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Funko by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 200,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 169,511 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Funko by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,853 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 1,399,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,910. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

