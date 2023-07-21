Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSNGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FUSN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,942. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $276.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

