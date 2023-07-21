Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FUSN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,942. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $276.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

