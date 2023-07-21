FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

NYSE FF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 129,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $423.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 224,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in FutureFuel by 8,212.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 201,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

