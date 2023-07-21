FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.98. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAH. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.