FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issued By Zacks Research

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for NextGen Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NXGN stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.75 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.61 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 141,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 416,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

