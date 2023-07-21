G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. 388,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

