Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

GXYEF stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

