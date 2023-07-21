GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

