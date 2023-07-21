General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $16.04 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.09 on Friday, reaching $901.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,533. The firm has a market cap of $372.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $814.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.83.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

