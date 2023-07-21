General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,411. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.99 and its 200-day moving average is $391.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $237.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

