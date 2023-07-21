General American Investors Co. Inc. Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $12,421,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 353,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,727. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

