General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

