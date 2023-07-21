General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Short Interest Update

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

GIS stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 3,522,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. General Mills has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

