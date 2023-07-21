Genesis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,007 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises about 1.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.91% of Liberty Latin America worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LILA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 61,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

