Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Up 5.6%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17). 583,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 687,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEN. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.18. The stock has a market cap of £789.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.