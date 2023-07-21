GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of GFL opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $7,061,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 897,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
