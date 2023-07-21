GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 5,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 63,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

GH Research Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,736 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GH Research by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

