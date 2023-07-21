Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. 1,710,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,188. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.