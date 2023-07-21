GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.18)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $541-543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.94 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.03)-$(0.02) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Down 4.7 %

GTLB opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,274 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,812. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.