Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 53,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

