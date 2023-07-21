Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $47,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of GPN opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.77%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

