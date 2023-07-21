Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Gap Down to $21.41

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $20.72. Global X Cloud Computing ETF shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 17,817 shares trading hands.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 314,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

