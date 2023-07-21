Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $201.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.40.
Globant Stock Performance
NYSE:GLOB opened at $184.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.14. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Globant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
