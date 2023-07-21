Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Trading 9.7% Higher

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

