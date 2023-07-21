Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.