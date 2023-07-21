Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
