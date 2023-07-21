Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 124,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $294.67 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.58. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.96.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.