Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $132.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

GOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 263,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 101,040 shares during the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

