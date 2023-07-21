Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Holdings Cut by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. 217,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.