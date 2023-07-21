Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.40 and a beta of 1.75. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 1,733,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.