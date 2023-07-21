Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C($1.07). The company had revenue of C$129.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

