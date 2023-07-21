Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 479.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

