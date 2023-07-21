Graypoint LLC Acquires 233 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE NOW opened at $578.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 295.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

