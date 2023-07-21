Graypoint LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 151,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 38,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $171.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

