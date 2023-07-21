Graypoint LLC Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Down 0.0 %

FTV opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

