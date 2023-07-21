Graypoint LLC Has $611,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,105,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,269,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,770,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,480,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.