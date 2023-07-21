Graypoint LLC Has $897,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

