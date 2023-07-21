Graypoint LLC Purchases 344 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $251.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

