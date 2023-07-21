Graypoint LLC Purchases 4,108 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

