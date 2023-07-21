Graypoint LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.18. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.13.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

