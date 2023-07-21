Graypoint LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

