Graypoint LLC Sells 7,745 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

