Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $167.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 87.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Great Ajax by 65.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

