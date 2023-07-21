Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
Great Ajax Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AJX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $167.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.79.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
