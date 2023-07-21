Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. 1,886,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.
