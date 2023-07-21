Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of GRNWF remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

