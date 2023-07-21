GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.00

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 152565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$153.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.