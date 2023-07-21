Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GDYN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 43,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,029. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $787.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
