Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 43,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,029. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $787.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.